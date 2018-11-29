Driver, 22, dies after car hits guardrail near Ponoka

A driver is dead after losing control of his car near Ponoka early Thursday.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on the QEII south of Highway 53, police said in a news release.

The vehicle struck a guardrail and ended up facing north in the southbound lanes.

The driver was alone in his car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The RCMP thanked people who stopped to help emergency responders.

The victim was taken to the hospital by STARS air ambulance where he died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.