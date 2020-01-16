Skip to Main Content
Capturing the cold: Albertans embrace the freezing temperatures
Edmonton·Photos

Capturing the cold: Albertans embrace the freezing temperatures

Albertans have settled in this week's deep freeze and they aren't shying away from the cold. This is what an extreme cold warning looks like in Alberta.

We're sharing your photos from the first deep freeze of 2020

CBC News ·
Jackie Thiessen used the frigid temperatures in Peers, Alta., to get this great shot of a frozen bubble. (Jackie Thiessen)

Almost the entire province remains in the icy grips of a cold front.

With temperatures that have dropped to the high –40s with wind chill making it feel like it's –50 C in some places, we asked Albertans to send us photos of the deep freeze.

From shivering selfies to the frozen landscapes, hardy Albertans are working, playing and admiring this January cold snap. 

We've gathered a few dozen photos sent to us from across the province and put them into this interactive map.

Got more photos? Email us at webedmonton@cbc.ca with where and when you took the photo and we'll add it to our map.

Click on a location on the map, then click on the thumbnail for a larger version of the image.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.