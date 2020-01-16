Capturing the cold: Albertans embrace the freezing temperatures
Albertans have settled in this week's deep freeze and they aren't shying away from the cold. This is what an extreme cold warning looks like in Alberta.
We're sharing your photos from the first deep freeze of 2020
Almost the entire province remains in the icy grips of a cold front.
With temperatures that have dropped to the high –40s with wind chill making it feel like it's –50 C in some places, we asked Albertans to send us photos of the deep freeze.
From shivering selfies to the frozen landscapes, hardy Albertans are working, playing and admiring this January cold snap.
We've gathered a few dozen photos sent to us from across the province and put them into this interactive map.
Got more photos? Email us at webedmonton@cbc.ca with where and when you took the photo and we'll add it to our map.
Click on a location on the map, then click on the thumbnail for a larger version of the image.
