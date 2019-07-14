Man injured in Capilano Mall parking lot shooting

A 29-year-old suspect is in custody after a man was shot in a mall parking lot on Saturday night.

Southeast division were called to a weapons complaint at Capilano Mall at about 7:45 p.m., Edmonton police spokesman Scott Pattison said in an email Sunday.

There, officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Paramedics treated the man, and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police located a suspect vehicle nearby, and took a man into custody. The suspect is facing firearm-related charges, as well as one count of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.