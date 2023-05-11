New Canyon Coaster on track to pull tourists to Red Deer

David Martel adjusts the seat belts on a blue coaster car for a test run.

He and his staff at Canyon Ski Resort in Red Deer, Alta., are getting ready for their opening on the May long weekend of their new summer attraction.

"We're projecting that the coaster is going to see approximately 40,000 people through the course of the summer," Martel said.

Visitors are strapped into a car that runs along a rail that travels 160 metres down the ski hill. The top speed is 40 km/h but riders control how fast they go with a lever.

The track follows the same path carved out of the trees as an old nature luge run. Riders are then attached to the t-bar and pulled back up the ski hill on the closed loop track. The whole experience takes less than 30 minutes and the cost is $25 a ride.

WATCH | Get a feel for what it's like to ride the Canyon Coaster:

New alpine coaster launching in Alberta Duration 1:55 Take a ride on the Canyon Coaster at Canyon Ski Resort in Red Deer, Alta.

You can see more from several Red Deer locations on this week's road trip edition of Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Martel says the push for the summer attraction was the pandemic when restrictions meant they lost summer wedding and corporate event revenue for their day lodge.

"It got us really thinking that we should probably diversify and expand what other opportunities that we do have."

The family business applied for a Travel Alberta grant to help cover the $1.3 million dollar construction cost, Martel said.

He adds they struggled with container shortages and shipping delays to get the parts for the attraction to Red Deer.

Last season they were able to open briefly in August but this will mark their first full season of operations on an attraction he says is unique in Alberta.

"It's a great feeling, seeing people coming out to have fun and hearing the giggles, when they're going down," Martel said. "That's the reward for me."

Rene Rondeau, executive director of Tourism Red Deer, stands in the lobby of Alberta Sports Hall of Fame. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) The Canyon Coaster, along with a new summer tubing park at the ski hill, will be featured in the Tourism Red Deer guide out this week and executive director Rene Rondeau said it's part of a story of growth.

This year the operational budget jumped from $271,000 to $489,000 with $158,000 in additional funds coming from the city and $60,000 from Red Deer County, Rondeau said.

The non-profit is also expanding from three to seven full-time and one part-time tourism staffer.

"During the last three years we've seen this industry take a major hit," he said. "I think there was a big hole left in people's hearts and experiences."

Rondeau said the goal is to "be louder and be present" and be "recognized as the top major event destination among mid-sized cities" by 2030.

"No shock that we know how to host sporting events," he said, referencing events like the Canadian Finals Rodeo, the Canada Winter Games and the Memorial Cup.