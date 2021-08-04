Man, 65, dies after canoe flips in Isle Lake
A 65-year-old Edmonton man is dead after his canoe flipped in Isle Lake Sunday, RCMP say.
Report came in at 3 p.m. Sunday near the Summer Village of South View
Evasnburg RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that reports of a police drowning came in around 3 p.m. near the Summer Village of South View at Isle Lake.
Preliminary investigation shows the canoe turned over in the water from the wake of a passing motor boat. About a half hour later, another boat helped pull two people out of the water and took them to shore.
A 64-year-old woman survived but the 65-year-old man was pronounced deceased on scene.
Police say the names of those involved will not be released.
South View is about 90 kilometres west of Edmonton.