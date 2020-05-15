CannaBusted: Edmonton police crack down on illegal weed delivery service

Five people have been charged in connection to an alleged illegal online cannabis delivery operation nicknamed The CannaBus 780, Edmonton police said Friday.

The service operated out of three homes in the Rosslyn, Oliver and Minchau neighbourhoods, police said in a news release.

"There is a legal way to order recreational cannabis online in Alberta, and it's through the AGLC," Const. Dexx Williams said in a statement.

"Illegal cannabis companies continue to circumvent the law and the business processes that have been put in place to keep the public safe, and there are criminal consequences to those actions."

Officers from the Edmonton Police Service's Cannabis Investigations Unit conducted searches of the three homes on May 6.

Police seized 4.6 kilograms of cannabis flower, 165 packages of edibles, 420 grams of shatter, 15 grams of cocaine, seven grams of crack cocaine, several THC vape pens, THC tincture and $9,515 in Canadian currency.

The total value of the substances and cash was estimated by police to be more than $61,000.

Three men and a woman, aged between 26 and 48, are jointly charged with possession of illicit cannabis and possession of cannabis for the purpose of illegal distribution under the federal Cannabis Act, as well as possession of proceeds of crime.

The fifth person, a man aged 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.