'Skunk in the trunk': Edmonton police campaign focuses on cannabis in cars

Edmonton Police launched a new campaign focused on people who may be green when it comes to driving with cannabis in cars and trucks.

Between October 17, 2018 and May 31, 2019, 149 of the 245 charges laid by EPS under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act were for improper transportation of cannabis. That works out to 61 per cent.

Cannabis products must be out of reach of everyone inside a car or truck. Police say the best way to ensure that, is by keeping it in the trunk.

Many cannabis customers are unaware they can't drive with product in reach of people in a car or truck. An Edmonton campaign is attempting to change that. 1:29

