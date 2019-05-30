AGLC lifts moratorium on new shop licences in Alberta

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis has lifted the moratorium on accepting new cannabis retail applications and will once again begin issuing new licences.

Five new retail licences will be issued every week, the AGLC said in a news release Thursday.

"Lifting the moratorium supports economic development and the success of Alberta's budding cannabis industry," the new release said.

AGLC said it will continue to monitor supply levels to ensure retailers have enough inventory to operate.

If supply levels go down, it will consider reinstating the moratorium.