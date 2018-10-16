Couple bikes from Ontario to Alberta for fresh start, fresh bud

From rolling hills in Ontario to golden leaves on the Prairies, Josh Millard and Chloe Chaput saw a lot of Canada over the past two months as they biked from Toronto to Edmonton.

The couple decided to move to Alberta for front-row seats to a changing day in Canadian history — on the eve of legalization, they plan to be first in line to buy cannabis at an Edmonton pot shop.

The 25-year-olds were lured to Alberta in part by the province's relatively lax cannabis rules. Up to 17 retail cannabis stores will open Wednesday, and the province expects to licence 250 stores in the first year of legalization.

No private retail stores will open Wednesday in Ontario. That province is only allowing cannabis sales through a government-run online store.

"The timing has worked out really well. It kind of shows the determination, I guess, to get on our bicycles and go across the country to want to be the first in line to the store," Chaput said.

Chloe Chaput says biking across Canada had its challenges, but also rewards. (Supplied/Josh Millard)

'It's all really exciting ... to be a part of this change'

Chaput was a student and worked as a nanny in Toronto. Millard was a baker.

They always wanted to do a long-distance trip by bike and were looking for a fresh start out West, Millard said. They packed whatever would fit on their bikes — mostly camping gear, food and a tent.

It was a "faint dream" to make it to Alberta for legalization day, Millard said. He wasn't actually sure how long it would take to cycle to Alberta.

They left Toronto on Aug. 1. It took a month just to get out of Ontario, and another month to ride across the Prairies. Millard and Chaput camped every night along the way, except for five nights spent in hotels.

"You talk about it beforehand and it doesn't seem so hard, but spending two months biking every single day is pretty intense," Millard said.

"Life became just about biking. Wake up in the morning, start biking, bike for three hours, stop for lunch. But honestly, it was a relief to finally reach Calgary."

They arrived in Edmonton a week ago. They found a place to live but are looking for jobs, and after indulging in some legal cannabis Wednesday, their next step will be to hand out resumés.

They plan to line up early in the morning to get their spot at the front of the line of a retail cannabis store near Whyte Avenue. They might even pitch their tent and bring some books and snacks, Chaput said.

They're looking forward to meeting new people and getting to know their new city.

"It's all really exciting ... to be a part of this change in what cannabis means to individuals and society," Chaput said.

"There's a whole culture around it, so many people with different interests. Healthy, active living and cannabis can go together, which is really cool."