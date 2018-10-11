Cannabis consumption banned at Edmonton International Airport

Consumption of recreational cannabis will be prohibited on all Edmonton International Airport property, including buildings, roads and parking lots.

The RCMP will monitor and enforce passenger and employee compliance, the airport said in a release Thursday.

As of Oct.17, when recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada, travellers will be entitled to transport up to 30 grams of cannabis in carry-on or checked luggage within Canada.

There will be zero tolerance for crossing Canada's borders with cannabis.

Thursday's news release about the cannabis consumption policy included an airport map, below. Cannabis consumption will not be allowed on roads, buildings and parking lots highlighted in orange.