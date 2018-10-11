Skip to Main Content
Cannabis consumption banned at Edmonton International Airport
Consumption of recreational cannabis will be prohibited on all Edmonton International Airport property, including buildings, roads and parking lots.

Packing weed for travel OK but consumption banned on all EIA-managed property

CBC News
All recreational cannabis use is prohibited at property managed by Edmonton International Airport, the airport said Thursday. (Tom Arban)

The RCMP will monitor and enforce passenger and employee compliance, the airport said in a release Thursday.

As of Oct.17, when recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada, travellers will be entitled to transport up to 30 grams of cannabis in carry-on or checked luggage within Canada.

There will be zero tolerance for crossing Canada's borders with cannabis.

Thursday's news release about the cannabis consumption policy included an airport map, below. Cannabis consumption will not be allowed on roads, buildings and parking lots highlighted in orange.

Recreational cannabis use will be prohibited on Edmonton International Airport property. Roads, buildings and parking lots that are highlighted in orange on this map are EIA-managed property. (Edmonton International Airport)

