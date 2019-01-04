Major pot retailer gets market share edge as Alberta falls short of its own policy

More than 20 per cent of cannabis stores in Alberta are owned by one company, a situation Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) had planned to avoid by setting retail licence limits.

NewLeaf Cannabis has 14 of the 65 retail licences granted in Alberta. Licences are limited to 15 per cent per person or company.

When AGLC initially began accepting cannabis retail licenses in the spring of 2018, the licensing arm of the province expected to license 250 stores in the first year post-legalization.

But the situation has changed. Due to an ongoing supply shortages, all new licence applications were temporarily put on hold in November 2018.

"This is the result of the national cannabis shortage and our inability to issue more licences until we have enough product," said Heather Holmen, AGLC spokesperson.

"Our intention was to issue licences for locations as they became ready within the first year."

Holmen confirmed AGLC does not have any plans to revoke licences to even out the market to the 15 per cent limit per person or company.

"Right now we have one entity that is obviously holding a handful of licences more than others, which of course is not a desirable situation," Holmen said.

Instead, Holmen said once retail licensing resumes, NewLeaf will not be granted any new licences "until they come back into compliance with the policy."

Newleaf has not responded to a request for comment.

Holmen indicated AGLC doesn't have "a specific timeline" on when the temporary halt on licences might be lifted.

"While we're seeing a little bit of an increase of product coming in, it's not enough to remove the temporary licensing hold because it wouldn't sustain a larger market right now," Holmen said.

"I think we are going to see a surge in licensing once we're able to resume that process again."

Despite Holmen's confidence, one Edmonton business owner is concerned NewLeaf's market share is unfair to small business owners who were in line for a retail licence before the temporary hold was put in place.

Dan Barsotti, owner of Sāj, a cannabis accessories store in Edmonton noted the application process to open a store is lengthy and expensive, which favours large companies over small business owners.

"Right out of the gate for a small business to come in, they would have to spend a tremendous amount of resources to come to code and be prepared for their application. And it's not even a guarantee," Barsotti said.

"Followed by this waiting and stalling period, I think this is going to flush a lot of competitors out of the marketplace."

'It's disheartening'

The process to apply for a cannabis retail licence with the AGLC includes completing a 70-page application form, a $400 fee for each store location, a $700 annual licence fee, and a $3,000 deposit for background checks which can take up to four months to complete.

Additionally, municipalities in Alberta have to approve applications before the AGLC will issue a retail licence. The City of Edmonton charges $2,500 a year on top of a one-time $5,600 development permit fee, meaning prospective retailers will need to pay the city $8,100 up front.

"I think it's disheartening with what's happened," Barsotti said. "I think there's a lot of people that were deserving of the opportunity to get involved and I don't think they're going to get that opportunity."

As of Jan. 3, there were still about 685 retail cannabis licences pending in Alberta, including 140 businesses in Edmonton.