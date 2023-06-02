Canmore wants borrowing to build affordable housing exempt from debt limits

The town of Canmore is asking Alberta Municipal Affairs to change the law so it can build more affordable housing faster to solve a situation which has priced residents with lower and middle incomes out of the local rental and real estate market.

Canmore Mayor Sean Krausert wants borrowing by the town or municipally-owned Canmore Community Housing to not count toward the town's legislated debt limit when the purpose is to build non-market or affordable housing.

The Municipal Governance Act sets the debt limit at 1.5 times the amount of a municipality's annual revenue.

In a letter to Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, Krausert said Canmore wants to build larger housing projects concurrently, to meet the high need in the mountain town, but it is constrained by the debt limit.

He wants the province to amend a section of the act to exempt borrowing for housing construction. He said any debt servicing costs would be funded by the sale or rental of the units.

"With building housing developments, they are perfectly secured by what is a very marketable asset," Krausert said in an interview with CBC News.

"So we won't be leaving our taxpayers exposed in any way. There will be an asset that secures the debt."

Canmore Community Housing develops homes for both sale and for rent to individuals and families who earn under a income threshold and who work in Canmore or who are long-term residents.

Krausert said Canmore doesn't wait for other levels of government to fund below-market and affordable housing projects.

He said the acute nature of the housing crisis in Canmore — where the median assessed value of a home is $969,000 — has councillors wanting to ramp up construction.

"We would like to continue to do what we've already learned to do well and that is do it on a larger scale and concurrent," he said.

"But we have to get rid of the barrier of the municipal debt limit with regards to these projects."

Case by case

Canmore's idea was endorsed by the Alberta Mid-Sized Cities Mayors Caucus which is made up of the leaders of 24 Alberta cities and towns.

Krausert believes a change to the MGA could help them too.

Scott Johnson, spokesperson for the municipal affairs minister, said the province may look at the issue on a case by case basis, and not go for a outright change to legislation.

Johnson said municipal debt limits were set to prevent municipalities from overextending themselves. He said a municipality seeking an extension must present a solid case and evidence of how a debt will be repaid.

"The minister will be pleased to consider a debt limit extension for the Town of Canmore if or when one is submitted," Johnson wrote.

NDP MLA Janis Irwin, the opposition critic for housing, said she understands why the mayor wants to take on more debt to solve the housing crisis for Canmore residents.

But she argues that should be the province's responsibility.

"We've got a UCP government sitting on a $5.5 billion surplus and they've been building less affordable housing," she said. "They should be directing all their efforts toward supporting communities like Canmore."

Krausert said the town just wants to expedite construction and not blame anyone else.

"With the current housing crisis, we need all hands on deck," he said.

"We do not need pointing at other levels of government saying, hey, you should do something, especially where the municipality is prepared to step in, move a project forward to completion.

"This particular solution will not cost the province anything."