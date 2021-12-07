Edmonton's Candy Cane Lane opens to stroll, drive, donate and delight

Aimee Branting carefully adjusts the reins on Santa's sled parked on her lawn.

"You know, I can't tell you how many lights we have," says the Parkview homeowner.

Every time Branting attempts to count, her husband, Dean, would bring home more decorations to add to the display, she says.

She describes the holiday decor as a "progression," meaning the property is now dotted with Santa and his travelling companions, a nativity scene, a field of candy canes, trees and stars, with Merry Christmas spelled out on the roof in blinking lights timed to festive music.

Through the power of LED technology, it all runs off just two breakers. "Not like in the old days," Branting says.

'It's totally incredible how all this takes place' Duration 2:03 Take a trip down Candy Cane Lane and learn more about the holiday tradition taking place from Dec. 10 - Jan. 1 in Edmonton, Alta. 2:03

You can see more from Candy Cane Lane on this week's Our Edmonton at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

The holiday tradition, established in 1968, is driven by homeowners like Branting who live along 148 St. between 92 and 100 Ave. in the Crestwood and Parkview neighbourhoods.

This year, Candy Cane Lane is open to stroll or drive on Dec. 10 until Jan. 1 with activities like sleigh rides, now sold out, and two "Walk the Lane" nights on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

The Bantings have lived on the street since 1980. In the 1990's Aimee and a neighbour decided to start collecting donations for Edmonton's Food Bank.

Over the past 28 years visitors and homeowners on the lane have collected more than 500,000 kilograms of food for those in need.

Festive holiday decorations are at the heart of Candy Cane Lane on until Jan. 1. (CBC)

"That's special," Banting says.

Last year the pandemic limited activities on the lane, but the green donation bins are back and visitors are again invited to walk the lane.

"The imagination for this year is back with children walking down the lane, singing and laughing, families gathering together," Banting says. "That's really what makes my Christmas."

"It's overwhelming. It's incredible. It's something to be part of and I think, right now, especially this year, it's even going to feel better," says organizer Duane Hunter.

Hunter has been volunteering on the lane for a dozen years.

"We will have some COVID precautions in place. We will have some directional travel signs and we will be wanting everyone, if they can not maintain two metres of physical distancing, to wear a mask."

Hunter says there will not be fire pits, warming stations or food trucks this year, but there will be two designated walk nights.

Duane Hunter supervises preparations for this year's event. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"The entire road will be shut down for people to walk up and down Candy Cane Lane and take in the festivities," Hunter says.

"Candy Cane Lane is a special place for me," says Marjorie Bencz, executive director for Edmonton's Food Bank. "I grew up not far from here."

The need for non-perishable items collected in the bins is up, Benz says.

A couple of months in the past year, she says, they saw 28,000 people being served through the hamper programs which doesn't include the food distributed to soup kitchens and shelters.

Bencz says canned fruits and vegetables along with protein like tuna and pasta and sauce are staples in every hamper.

"You know it's pretty phenomenal that people come together, decorate their homes, just like Aimee and Dean have, and share the warmth of the festive season with the broader community."