Candlelight vigils in Red Deer, Edmonton being held for doctor who died after being attacked

Vigils will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in front of city halls in Red Deer and Edmonton to pay tribute to the life of slain physician Walter Reynolds.

The 45-year-old father of two young girls was attacked Monday morning in an examination room in a Red Deer clinic.

His patient, 54-year-old Deng Mabiour, is charged with first-degree murder. He allegedly used a hammer and a machete in the attack.

He was arrested at the scene and remains in custody after making his first court appearance in Red Deer Wednesday.

The Village Mall walk-in clinic remains closed, with an ever-growing tribute building on a patch of grass outside the facility.

Dr. Reynolds was part of the Red Deer Primary Care Network. The network is organizing the central Alberta vigil.

"Well, I know one of his partners in the clinic is going to be talking about him," Dr. Peter Bouch said. "I think there's going to be some prayers said as well. I think that the majority of family physicians in town are going to be there as well."

Bouch was not sure if Reynolds's widow would be in attendance, but he said the family has been moved by the reaction to his death.

The memorial in front of the Village Mall walk in clinic. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

"The outpouring from really across the country has been remarkable," Bouch said. "I think it shows that people really care. This is a very shocking thing that happened and a thing that's quite uncommon, but I think the outpouring of money, love, and emotion has been very reassuring for the family."

The Red Deer Primary Care Network has also launched a ribbon campaign to honour Reynolds. The ribbons are in the network's colours of green and blue. They will be handed out to vigil attendees.

In Red Deer, a table will be set up so people can leave cards or flowers. Organizers encourage people to wear masks, bring sanitizer and to observe physical distancing.

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer plans to attend and will speak to the media after the event.

The Edmonton event will also be held at 7 p.m. Friday and is being called an outdoor silent candle vigil. It's being organized by the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association.

Due to the pandemic limiting crowd sizes, only the first 200 people will be admitted at each site.

Doctors are encouraged to dress in white and to wear lab coats.

'Lived life to the fullest'

The fundraising campaign launched by Red Deer physician Johan Myburgh has now raised more than $200,000 that will be put toward the education of Reynolds's two young daughters.

Myburgh said his friend moved from South Africa to Canada in 2003 with his wife Anelia. After spending three years in Manitoba, they moved to Red Deer in 2006.

"He was sharp-witted, a devoted husband, and an amazing dad for his two beautiful young daughters," Myburgh wrote in a statement. "He was passionate in life. If there was a race to run, then he was there ... with this same energy and dedication Walter put into life, he gave to each of his patients.

"We all lost a person who lived life to the fullest."

Dr. Bouch also moved to Canada from South Africa.

"We all moved to Canada for a more peaceful life, especially for our children," Bouch said. "This just goes to reassure us that we made the right move. That Canada is a great country and people do really care."