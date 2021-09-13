Who's running in the federal election in central and northern Alberta's 19 ridings

The Conservative Party of Canada, the Liberal Party of Canada, the New Democratic Party of Canada and the People's Party of Canada are the only federal parties that have nominated full slates of candidates in central and northern Alberta.

The Maverick Party, with 10 candidates running in this half of the province, has two more candidates running than the Green Party of Canada.

Nearly 30 per cent of the 115 candidates running in 19 ridings are women.

Don't know your riding or where to vote on Sept. 20? Elections Canada's Voter Information Service has information on electoral districts and polling locations.

These are the confirmed candidates for ridings between Red Deer and Alberta's northern border.

Battle River–Crowfoot

Damien Kurek (CON)

Leah Diane McLeod (LIB)

Tonya Ratushniak (NDP)

Daniel Brisbin (GRN)

Dennis Trepanier (PPC)

Jeff Golka (Maverick)

John Irwin (Veterans Coalition Party of Canada)

This central Alberta riding includes the communities of Camrose, Stettler, Three Hills and Wainwright.

Conservative Damien Kurek won the riding in 2019 with 85.5 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 75.4 per cent.

Edmonton Centre

James Cumming (CON)

Randy Boissonnault (LIB)

Heather MacKenzie (NDP)

Brock Crocker (PPC)

Valerie Keefe (Libertarian Party of Canada)

Merryn Edwards (Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada)

Bordered by the North Saskatchewan River, Yellowhead Trail, 97th Street and 156th Street, this riding includes downtown Edmonton.

Conservative James Cumming won this riding in 2019 with 41.4 per cent of the vote, defeating incumbent Liberal Randy Boissonnault, who received 33 per cent of the vote, and the NDP's Katherine Swampy, who received 20.6 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 64.3 per cent.

Edmonton Griesbach

Kerry Diotte (CON)

Habiba Mohamud (LIB)

Blake Desjarlais (NDP)

Heather Lau (GRN)

Thomas Matty (PPC)

Morgan Watson (Libertarian Party of Canada)

Mary Joyce (Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada)

Alex Boykowich (Communist Party of Canada)

This riding includes part of Edmonton's eastern core, between the North Saskatchewan River, Yellowhead Trail and 97th Street. Its northern section, north of the Yellowhead, includes neighbourhoods between St. Albert Trail and 66th Street, with 153rd Avenue as its northern border.

Conservative Kerry Diotte won this riding in 2019 with 51.4 per cent of the vote, defeating the NDP's Mark Cherrington and Habiba Mohamud, who received 25.1 per cent and 17.2 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Turnout was 56.8 per cent — the lowest of all the ridings on this list.

Edmonton Manning

Ziad Aboultaif (CON)

Donna Lynn Smith (LIB)

Charmaine St. Germain (NDP)

Martin Halvorson (PPC)

Andre Vachon (Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada)

This riding includes northeast Edmonton and areas outside the city, both north and south of the North Saskatchewan River. Its southern border is Yellowhead Trail.

Conservative Ziad Aboultaif won this riding in 2019 with 55.9 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal Kamal Kadri and the NDP's Charmaine St. Germain, who received 21.5 per cent and 17.6 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Turnout was 60.8 per cent.

Edmonton Mill Woods

Tim Uppal (CON)

Ben Henderson (LIB)

Nigel Logan (NDP)

Paul Edward McCormack (PPC)

Naomi Rankin (Communist Party of Canada)

This south Edmonton riding is bordered by Whitemud Drive, Anthony Henday Drive, Calgary Trail and Meridian Street.

Conservative Tim Uppal won this riding in 2019 with 50.3 per cent of the vote, defeating incumbent Amarjeet Sohi, who received 33.6 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 68.1 per cent.

Edmonton Riverbend

Matt Jeneroux (CON)

Tariq Chaudary (LIB)

Shawn Gray (NDP)

Melanie Hoffman (GRN)

Jennifer Peace (PPC)

Edmonton Riverbend is bordered by the North Saskatchewan River, Ellerslie Drive and Calgary Trail. Its section north of Whitemud Drive includes neighbourhoods between the river and Whitemud Creek.

Conservative Matt Jeneroux won this riding in 2019 with 57.4 per cent of the vote, defeating Tariq Chaudary and the NDP's Audrey Redman, who received 23 per cent and 15.3 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Turnout was 70.4 per cent.

Edmonton Strathcona

Tunde Obasan (CON)

Hibo Mohamed (LIB)

Heather McPherson (NDP)

Kelly Green (GRN)

Wes Janke (PPC)

Malcolm Stinson (Libertarian Party of Canada)

South of the North Saskatchewan River, this riding has a southern border of Whitemud Drive and includes Edmonton neighbourhoods between Whitemud Creek and Sherwood Park.

Heather McPherson was the only non-Conservative candidate to win a federal riding in Alberta in the 2019 election. She received 47.3 per cent of the vote and her closest challenger was Conservative Sam Lilly, who received 37.1 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 72.3 per cent.

Edmonton West

Kelly McCauley (CON)

Adam Wilson Brown (LIB)

Sandra Hunter (NDP)

Brent Kinzel (PPC)

Peggy Morton (Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada)

This riding includes west Edmonton neighbourhoods between the North Saskatchewan River and Yellowhead Trail.

Conservative Kelly McCauley won the riding in 2019 with 60.9 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal Kerrie Johnston and the NDP's Patrick Steuber, who received 20.1 per cent and 14.6 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Turnout was 66 per cent.

Edmonton–Wetaskiwin

Mike Lake (CON)

Ron Thiering (LIB)

Hugo Charles (NDP)

Tyler Beauchamp (PPC)

Travis Calliou (Veterans Coalition Party of Canada)

This riding includes Edmonton neighbourhoods south of the Henday as well as the communities of Beaumont, Devon, Leduc, Millet and Wetaskiwin.

Conservative Mike Lake won the riding in 2019 with 72.4 per cent of the vote. Liberal Richard Wong and the NDP's Noah Garver were nearly tied behind him, with 12.4 and 11.2 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Turnout was 70.2 per cent.

Fort McMurray–Cold Lake

Laila Goodridge (CON)

Abdifatah Abdi (LIB)

Garnett Robinson (NDP)

Brian Deheer (GRN)

Shawn McDonald (PPC)

Jonathan Meyers (Maverick)

Hughie Shane Whitmore (Veterans Coalition Party of Canada)

This riding covers northeastern Alberta, including the communities of Cold Lake, Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche.

Conservative David Yurdiga won this riding in 2019 with 79.9 per cent of the vote. Yurdiga announced this summer that due to health reasons, he would not be running again.

Turnout was 64.7 per cent.

Grande Prairie–Mackenzie

Chris Warkentin (CON)

Dan Campbell (LIB)

Jennifer Villebrun (NDP)

Shawn McLean (PPC)

Ambrose Ralph (Maverick)

Donovan Eckstrom (Rhinoceros Party)

This riding covers northwestern Alberta, including the communities of Beaverlodge, Grande Prairie, High Level and Manning.

Conservative Chris Warkentin won this riding in 2019 with 84 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 70.7 per cent.

Lakeland

Shannon Stubbs (CON)

John Turvey (LIB)

Des Bissonnette (NDP)

Kira Brunner (GRN)

Ann McCormack (PPC)

Fred Sirett (Maverick)

This eastern Alberta riding includes the communities of Bonnyville, St. Paul, Vegreville, Vermilion and the Alberta portion of Lloydminster.

Conservative Shannon Stubbs won this riding in 2019 with 83.9 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 71.7 per cent.

Peace River–Westlock

Arnold Viersen (CON)

Leslie Penny (LIB)

Gail Ungstad (NDP)

Jordan Francis MacDougall (GRN)

Darryl Boisson (PPC)

Colin Krieger (Maverick)

Northwest of Edmonton, this riding includes the communities of Barrhead, Peace River, Slave Lake and Westlock.

Conservative Arnold Viersen won this riding in 2019 with 80.7 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 68.6 per cent.

Red Deer–Lacombe

Blaine Calkins (CON)

David Ondieki (LIB)

Tanya Heyden-Kaye (NDP)

Megan Lim (PPC)

Matthew Watson (Libertarian Party of Canada)

Harry Joujan (Maverick)

Joan Barnes (Independent)

North of the David Thompson Highway, this riding includes parts of Red Deer as well as the communities of Blackfalds, Lacombe, Ponoka and Sylvan Lake.

Conservative Blaine Calkins won this riding in 2019 with 79.8 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 71.3 per cent.

Red Deer–Mountain View

Earl Dreeshen (CON)

Olumide Adewumi (LIB)

Marie Grabowski (NDP)

Kelly Lorencz (PPC)

Jared Pilon (Libertarian Party of Canada)

Mark Wilcox (Maverick)

Clayten Willington (Independent)

South of the David Thompson Highway, this riding includes parts of Red Deer and the communities of Carstairs, Didsbury, Innisfail and Sundre.

Conservative Earl Dreeshen won this riding in 2019 with 80.3 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 75.3 per cent.

Sherwood Park–Fort Saskatchewan

Garnett Genuis (CON)

Tanya Holm (LIB)

Aidan Theroux (NDP)

Sheldon Jonah Perris (GRN)

John Wetterstrand (PPC)

Todd Newbury (Maverick)

Charles Simpson (Independent)

East of Edmonton, this riding includes Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona County.

Conservative Garnett Genuis won this riding in 2019 with 73.4 per cent of the vote. The NDP's Aidan Theroux and Liberal Ron Thiering received 12.1 and 10.1 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Turnout was 76.3 per cent — the highest of all the ridings on this list.

St. Albert–Edmonton

Michael Cooper (CON)

Greg Springate (LIB)

Kathleen Mpulubusi (NDP)

Brigitte Cecelia (PPC)

This riding includes St. Albert and neighbourhoods on the northwest edge of Edmonton.

Conservative Michael Cooper won this riding in 2019 with 60.7 per cent of the vote. Liberal Greg Springate and the NDP's Kathleen Mpulubusi received 19.2 and 15.2 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Turnout was 70 per cent.

Sturgeon River–Parkland

Dane Lloyd (CON)

Irene Walker (LIB)

Kendra Mills (NDP)

Murray MacKinnon (PPC)

Jeff Dunham (Maverick)

Jeffrey Willerton (Christian Heritage Party of Canada)

This riding includes the communities of Gibbons, Morinville, Spruce Grove and Stony Plain.

Conservative Dane Lloyd won this riding in 2019 with 77.5 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 73.2 per cent.

Yellowhead

Gerald Soroka (CON)

Sheila Schumacher (LIB)

Guillaume Roy (NDP)

Michael Manchen (PPC)

Todd Muir (Maverick)

Gordon Francey (Veterans Coalition Party of Canada)

Between Edmonton and B.C border, this riding includes the communities of Drayton Valley, Edson, Hinton, Jasper and Rocky Mountain House.

Conservative Gerald Soroka won this riding in 2019 with 82.1 per cent of the vote.

Turnout was 73.8 per cent.