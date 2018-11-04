Canadian Finals Rodeo wraps up first year in Red Deer

The Canadian Finals Rodeo wrapped up its first year in Red Deer on Sunday, more accessible than ever for cowgirls and cowboys in central and southern Alberta.

Until now, Edmonton's Northlands Coliseum had been home to the rodeo season finale for its entire 44-year history. But the venue closed, and Red Deer's Westerner Park won a 10-year bid to host CFR in central Alberta.

Bradley Williams, Westerner Park CEO, said the trip to the rodeo may have been a bit longer for people living north of Edmonton, but now, it's easier for people from Calgary to attend the event.

The event was close to selling out on its final day in the new, smaller venue, he said.

"We've done rodeos here before for sure but nothing on this size or scale. So yeah, it's been an awful lot of work," he said.

Crowds flocked to the rodeo, dressed in the appropriate attire. (CBC)

Over six days, CFR showcases nearly a dozen rodeo events, including bareback riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing. There's also a full slate of music concerts at the cabaret.

Williams noted the event came together in just 10 months, as they got word in January that Red Deer would be the CFR's new home.

"I think we've had a great rodeo already but I think you're going to see a much improved rodeo in 2019 and years beyond."

Next year, Williams would like to see more community involvement and rodeo-related events around the city.

Jeff Robson, general manager of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, said there weren't any concerns that people would lose interest once CFR relocated.

"The city's really embraced it. Everywhere we go in the city, people are talking about the rodeo and they're glad we're here," he said. "It really feels like a warm welcome."

"We're going to do nothing but build on this," he said.