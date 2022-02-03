Birkie nordic ski festival returns with in-person event

The annual Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival is once again happening in the Edmonton region, after the in-person races were cancelled two of the last three years.

The annual nordic ski festival was cancelled in 2019 and held virtually in 2021, but this year's event is happening in person on the Feb. 11 weekend.

That's great news for Dennis Weber. He's been racing the Birkie with his wife since their two sons were young, almost a decade ago.

"It's really changed how we feel about winter," Weber said.

"One of the highlights of the year for us is taking lessons together, training, enjoying the outdoors instead of kind of fighting with a miserable thing, it's actually really pleasant."

There's something special about skiing the course with hundreds of other skiers. - Ben Gready, skier

The ski festival has been running in the Edmonton area since 1985.

It includes several events — from 500-metre family skis, to the 55-kilometre race with a 12-pound backpack or weighted vest.

While the event is happening in person again, organizers said there will be some changes.

Watch: 84-year-old competes in Birkebeiner ski race

84-year-old skier in a Birkie category all his own Duration 3:47 Gary Gibson, AKA Gibbers, is likely to be the only competitor in this week's 80 to 90 age category at the Canadian Birkebeiner Ski Festival outside Edmonton. 3:47

For example, the event will have individually packaged snacks for racers, and participants will either get bottled water or be handed drinks from a volunteer wearing PPE.

Instead of cheering crowds, organizers said people can watch the race online.

Changes for safety: organizers

The finish line will also look different.

Dave Cooper, president of the Canadian Birkebeiner Society, said for safety the Birkie will not have many changing stations or large gatherings. Instead, there will be some pop-up beach tents for people to change in.

"We've asked people to bring their own change ponchos," Cooper said with a laugh.

"We're saying get off the trail, get your dry clothes from the tent area, the clothing area, get on the bus and go back to your car, goodbye."

Ben Gready, who is a member of the board of directors, has been taking part in the Birkie on and off since 2006.

"The Birkie is kind of a highlight in the ski season," Gready said.

"It gives you something to aim for to get out a few times a week and to put those kilometres in."

Listen; Edmonton athlete does four Birkies in 10 days

Edmonton AM 4:42 A fitness challenge in freezing temperatures How about tackling a 220 kilometre fitness challenge in a polar vortex? We meet a local man who did exactly that. 4:42

The Birkie race went virtual last year due to the pandemic and Gready was one of the skiers who participated. While it was a fun experience, he said it wasn't quite the same as skiing in the race with other people.

"There's something special about skiing the course with hundreds of other skiers," he said. "The feeling of the day when you're skiing is a really wonderful thing."

As of Wednesday, more than 900 people have registered for this year's event. Weber said having that many people already signed up is a great sign.

"It tells us people are interested, especially being locked up for so long they want to get out and participate," Cooper said.

Organizers expect about 1,200 racers for this year's event, which is on par with previous years.