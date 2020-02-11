Canada-wide warrant issued in northeast Edmonton homicide

Police have issued a Canada-wide, second-degree murder warrant in relation to a northeast Edmonton homicide.

Mohamud Dhiblawe, 29, is alleged to be responsible for the death of 32-year-old Mohamed Ahmad Makaran, according to a police news release. Makaran was shot and killed Saturday in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Mohamud Dhiblawe, who police say is believed to be armed and dangerous. (Edmonton Police Service)

Northeast division had initially responded to a weapon complaint around 11 p.m. when they discovered a body inside a suite.

Police say Dhiblawe is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be engaged with by the public. Police are asking for any information related to be Dhiblawe or the homicide.

Dhiblawe is from Toronto, according to police.