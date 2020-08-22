Canada Post plant in Edmonton temporarily shuttered after confirmed COVID-19 case

A Canada Post plant in Edmonton was closed on Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Crown corporation said.

Canada Post says it learned Friday afternoon that an employee at the mail processing plant on 149th Street had tested positive for the disease. The employee was exposed to the virus outside the workplace, according to a statement issued Friday.

The employee was last at work on Sunday. At the time, they were feeling well and showing no symptoms, the statement read.

When Canada Post learned about the case, it shut down the plant as a precautionary measure. Workers were sent home while the building was cleaned and sanitized.

With mail processing stopped Friday, Canada Post says a plan is in place to make up the backlog over the weekend.

Canada Post says it contacted Alberta Health services and is following the instructions of health officials.