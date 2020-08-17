Backup generator causes billowing smoke over Canada Place

What many believed to be a fire at Canada Place on Sunday turned out to be a smoking generator, Edmonton Fire and Rescue confirmed.

Members of the public posted photos and videos to Twitter wondering about the smoke coming from the roof of Canada Place in downtown Edmonton.

Fire at Canada place in YEG? <a href="https://t.co/mN015cy68z">pic.twitter.com/mN015cy68z</a> —@GrosfieldTaylor

Canada place is on fire! <a href="https://t.co/iLkqq06YYW">pic.twitter.com/iLkqq06YYW</a> —@ShaneDoolittle

Rowan Anderson, spokesperson for Edmonton Fire, said they received a call at 5 p.m. about smoke at Canada Place. Six fire crews arrived on site at 5:04 p.m. Upon arrival they figured out the culprit behind the smoke.

"It was a backup generator that was being used that was making smoke," Anderson said.

He said the generator company were on site and turned the generator off.

"Everything is under control," he said. "There are no reported injuries on site, no smoke inhalation injuries."