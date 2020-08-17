Backup generator causes billowing smoke over Canada Place
Members of the public posted on social media thinking Canada Place was on fire
What many believed to be a fire at Canada Place on Sunday turned out to be a smoking generator, Edmonton Fire and Rescue confirmed.
Members of the public posted photos and videos to Twitter wondering about the smoke coming from the roof of Canada Place in downtown Edmonton.
Fire at Canada place in YEG? <a href="https://t.co/mN015cy68z">pic.twitter.com/mN015cy68z</a>—@GrosfieldTaylor
Canada place is on fire! <a href="https://t.co/iLkqq06YYW">pic.twitter.com/iLkqq06YYW</a>—@ShaneDoolittle
Rowan Anderson, spokesperson for Edmonton Fire, said they received a call at 5 p.m. about smoke at Canada Place. Six fire crews arrived on site at 5:04 p.m. Upon arrival they figured out the culprit behind the smoke.
"It was a backup generator that was being used that was making smoke," Anderson said.
He said the generator company were on site and turned the generator off.
"Everything is under control," he said. "There are no reported injuries on site, no smoke inhalation injuries."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.