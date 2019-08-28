What to do this weekend? Here are 12 things happening in Edmonton

The long weekend is finally here but we don't want you to labour looking for things to do. Here's a list of stuff going on that might help.

The musicians of the ESO head outdoors for Symphony Under the Sky returning to the Heritage Amphitheatre in Hawrelak Park with two programs, Festival Favourites and Hollywood Hits, from Thursday to Monday, with some shows already sold out.

Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday will see Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts rocking the crowd in the Stadium Tour.

The Broadway musical Come from Away, inspired by the true Newfoundland story of helping and heart after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, is on at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until Sunday.

You can expect music, food and some serious tropical vibes on Saturday and Sunday in Old Strathcona's Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park for this year's Cocktails and Jerk Festival.

Time is running out if you're wanting to catch Imagine Monet at the Edmonton Expo Centre. The travelling exhibit featuring the works of the impressionist is being showcased until Sept. 10.

Imagine Monet is on until Sept. 10 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The Brian Webb Dance Company is kicking off its 44th season Thursday and Friday with a double-bill opening of contemporary pieces — Echo, by Édouard Lock, and Tuning, by Vanessa Goodman — at the Triffo Theatre in Allard Hall at MacEwan University.

Musée Héritage Museum in St. Albert is hosting a new exhibit called Powwow! Ohcîwin The Origins features seven dance styles, with full regalia. It's on until Nov. 26. A special celebration event featuring drumming and dancing is planned for Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the atrium at St. Albert Place.

A field of selfie-perfect sunflowers, a pen of baby goats, and more can be found at the Edmonton Corn Maze. You can get lost in this year's maze design, inspired by the Edmonton Elks. Summer hours end on Monday.

The Edmonton Corn Maze features a petting zoo, outdoor activities and the chance to get lost in the stalks. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

You can see more local events and community stories on Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. holiday Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

The Saville Community Sports Centre hosts the 2022 World Dodgeball Championships. You can take in all the ducking, dipping and diving until Sunday.

Friday and Saturday it's the Whyte Avenue Blues Festival with performances by Colin James, MonkeyJunk, Jack Semple and many more musicians hosted at the Commercial Hotel/Blues on Whyte.

Hot jazz is on at the Pioneers Cabin on Thursday with two performances — 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. — featuring a quartet performing standards by Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong in the Candlelight Concert.

Alberta Culture Days are on in September and this weekend is the kickoff with many free, family-friendly events hosted by 104 government-sponsored sites.