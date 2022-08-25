Here are 16 fun events to take in this weekend in and around Edmonton

If you are looking for something to do this weekend in and around Edmonton, we've got you covered.

One of the best-selling boy bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys, are in Edmonton Friday night as part of their DNA World Tour at Rogers Place. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Purple City Music Festival runs from Friday to Sunday at Hawrelak Park featuring bands like Death Valley Girls, The Shivas and Donna Dadda while over at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium the a cappella quartet, the Heebee-jeebees are playing Jubefest tonight.

Tomorrow between noon and 1 p.m., you can take in the Music is Medicine concert hosted by the Friends of University Hospital in the picnic area across from the 112th Street entrance. This week's artist is Kimberley MacGregor.

In sport action this weekend you can catch the Edmonton Elks as they take on the Ottawa Redblacks at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Canadian Football League. Over at Clarke Stadium, FC Edmonton will play HFX Wanderers at 4 p.m. Sunday in Canadian Premier League soccer.

If you'd like to get out on the field yourself, the Edmonton Quidditch Cup will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at Mill Woods Recreation Park. The event is open to anyone 16 years of age or older. No experience is required to play.

A view from Strathearn Park of downtown Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

You can see more from the Edmonton's river valley this week on Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. on Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

If you are looking to volunteer some of of your time this weekend, the city's Root for Trees group is looking for folks to help out between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

ADHD Edmonton is hosting a fundraiser yoga in the park event on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Gold Bar Park. There's also a rummage and bake sale at 12963 120th St. on Friday and Saturday in support of the North West Edmonton Seniors Society.

If you are looking for a cool drink on a hot summer day, why not take a drive around the city to support Lemonade Stand Day this Sunday in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

The Aga Khan Garden at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden will a fundraising festival tonight. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The University Hospital Foundation's Festival in the Garden is on tonight starting at 6 p.m. at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden with wine, food and performances.

The Strathcona Vintage Tractor Association is hosting the 17th annual vintage tractor pull and show on Saturday and Sunday. Last year 116 tractors competed at the event east of Sherwood Park.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress will host a babas and borshch Ukrainian festival at the Lamont Recreation Complex this weekend to celebrate 130 years of settlement of Ukrainians in Alberta.

The Fringe Festival is over and the holdovers series is now on at the Westbury Theatre with offerings until Saturday.

And finally, RuPaul's Drag Race will take to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium at 8 p.m. Sunday night.