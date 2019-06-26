Expect LRT delays, traffic for Canada Day fireworks, officials say

The city is asking the public to be extra patient when they're attending Canada Day events downtown or at Mill Woods Park.

Police, the city and the Mill Woods Presidents' Council are asking people to take public transit when they go see fireworks on Monday.

"It'll be your best choice to get in and out of the downtown," said Tarra Kongsrude, the communications advisor for Edmonton Transit Service.

Kongsrude said the following transit services will be extended on Canada Day:

Starting at 8 p.m., extra bus service will be provided to and from downtown and Mill Woods on routes 1, 5, 8 and 9

Starting at 6 p.m., extra Capital Line LRT service starts, with trains leaving Clareview and Century Park at 1:10 a.m.

Metro Line LRT trains will run every 15 minutes from Kingsway/Royal Alex to Health Sciences/Jubilee

She also said people should expect the following delays:

From 10:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., LRT service might be delayed on the bridge between Grandin and University due to the fireworks

Bus routes 9 and 52 will detour during the closure of Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the High Level Bridge

Daryl Hunter, administrator with the Mill Woods Presidents' Council, said people can expect road closures around Mill Woods Park, particularly along 23rd Avenue, 28th Avenue and Mill Woods Road.

"It'll take a lot less time getting into it than it will getting out of it, especially post-fireworks," Hunter said.

"If you're driving anywhere within a four or five block radius, exiting the site, I would give yourself 45 to 60 minutes, because the traffic will get quite congested and will be directed by EPS to alleviate that strain," he said.

A map drawn by the City of Edmonton of the road closures around Mill Woods Park. (Submitted by the Mill Woods Presidents' Council )

Hunter recommends that people also take an Uber or a taxi if they can't take transit and said being dropped off around Mill Woods Town Centre mall is best.

Sgt. Claus Penno with Edmonton Police Service said about 18 officers will be on site around Mill Woods Park to direct and maintain traffic.

"All we ask is for people to be patient when they're leaving the area. In the years past, we get people who are impatient and they move barricades," Penno said.

"We just ask people to bear with us and help us get them out of there in a safe and efficient matter."

The Canada Day fireworks start at 11 p.m. Monday.