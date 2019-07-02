Watch the Canada Day fireworks live from the Alberta legislature

Rain or shine, CBC Edmonton celebrates Canada Day in style.

If you'd love to stay toasty and dry but still catch the Canada Day fireworks, we've got you covered.



Your local public broadcaster was all over the capital region and the fun is not over yet, the fireworks livestream is scheduled for 11 p.m.

Here's a few highlights from today's Canada Day celebration.

We started the day with a live broadcast of Alberta Morning live from the Alberta legislature grounds, complete with a free pancake breakfast.

Even Edmonton's canine residents were in the Canada Day spirit at the Alberta legislature grounds. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC)

Then we headed to Strathcona County for another great event full of fun and festivities. Thanks to all who turned out to say 'Hi!' and enjoy the performances.

A parade for all ages in Strathcona County and Henry and Sydney Gallace are loving it! (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

For local sports fans, CBC Edmonton was on site at Clarke Stadium as FC Edmonton hosted Halifax. Despite the rainy weather, some lucky fans got an exclusive FC Edmonton scarf to keep warm as they cheered on the Eddies.

FC Edmonton fans braved the cold rain to cheer on their team at Clarke Stadium. These fans got to celebrate Canada Day in fashion with an exclusive scarf. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Last but not least, we are so thankful for those who braved the weather to attend our celebration in Mill Woods, a 29-year tradition. This event featured a petting zoo, live entertainment, games and even a live news broadcast.

The petting zoo was a popular attraction at the event in Mill Woods. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Thanks to all who attended. Happy birthday Canada!