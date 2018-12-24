Can Man Dan at it again, collects some 20,000 kilograms of food so far

An Edmonton man, famous for his food bank fundraising drives, is pushing the limits this year and has raised more than $60,000 worth of toys for Santa's Anonymous and 20,400 kilograms of food.

Dan Johnstone, nicknamed Can Man Dan, started his fifth campout on Sunday at the Southbrook Sobeys store at 1109 James Mowatt Trail.

He is accepting food and money donations around the clock from shoppers and visitors.

Dan Johnstone has been camping out in his food and toy drive since 2011.

"I must have shook about 1,000 hands so far, if not more, and gave a bunch of hugs out," he said Sunday. "It's very much a community event. It's very heartwarming. The Christmas spirit is alive."

Johnstone is asking people to help him fill a truck, that's parked in front of the store, with canned and dry goods. Several grocery stores in Edmonton put together pre-packed hampers, making it easy for shoppers to buy and donate.

"Edmontonians have one goal and that's to take care of Edmontonians, so it's wonderful to see," Johnstone said.

The "Can Man Dan City-wide Food & Toy Drive" goes until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Johnstone said although it's difficult to surpass previous year's totals, he'll keep trying as long as Edmontonians keep supporting the drive.

People who can't physically make it to the drive can go on the Edmonton Food Bank's website or visit Can Man Dan to donate.