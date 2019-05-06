Camrose man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting and videotaping 3 women

A 39-year-old Camrose man is facing sexual assault charges after police recovered a USB flash drive containing videos of unconscious women being sexually assaulted.

Bobby Bell is facing 15 offences, including sexual assault, surreptitiously making a visual recording for a sexual purpose and administering a noxious substance, the Camrose Police Service said in a statement Monday.

"It is believed that the accused had engaged in sexual activities with these females and sexually assaulted them when they were in an unconscious state due to some form of drug use and video recorded them," police said.

Three victims have been identified, but Camrose police are asking women who may have had interactions with the accused to contact its Major Crimes Unit.

The new charges were laid on April 15 while Bell was in custody for a 2018 conviction.

Police first launched their investigation in January last year when the flash drive was first recovered. The initial investigation resulted in assault and voyeurism charges being laid against the accused.

Bell was sentenced to 18 months custody for those charges on June 15, 2018.

Based on the contents of the flashdrive, police believed there were additional victims and continued to investigate and after a lengthy investigation, they were able to identify other victims who had been observed in the videos.

Bell is still in custody for his 2018 conviction. He is scheduled to appear in court on his new charges on June 5.

Camrose is about 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.