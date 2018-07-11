Camrose man, 71, killed at train crossing

Camrose police are bringing victims services staff and a police chaplain to a community meeting Wednesday night following the death of a 71-year-old man struck by a train this week.

The senior was driving his scooter when he was struck by an eastbound Canadian Pacific train at a crossing in the city, the Camrose Police Service said.

The accident occurred near a residential area.

"There was significant opportunity for people to see the aftermath. Although we tried to protect people from seeing that, you still have an idea of what took place, so that's a bit traumatizing," said acting police chief Lee Foreman.

"We'd like to help the community heal."

Anyone affected in any way by the tragedy should come to the meeting being held at Sparling School, police said.

Several 911 calls

Officers responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. after getting several 911 calls about the collision.

Fire, paramedics and rail police also responded to the crash.

Witnesses reported that the signal crossing lights were flashing, the warning bell was ringing and the train sounded its horn, but it was unable to avoid striking the man.

The accident Sunday night was the first fatality involving a train in recent memory in Camrose, Foreman said.

There are no crossing arms where the collision occurred, but city staff said they have not received complains about the intersection.

The name of the deceased is not being released by police, but he is a long-time resident of Camrose.

Camrose is about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.