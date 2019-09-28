One dead in central Alberta plane crash

The lone occupant of a small plane was killed in a crash near Camrose, Alta. on Friday.

A spokesperson for RCMP Alberta confirmed the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m., and that the pilot was killed.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TSBAir?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TSBAir</a> deploys a team of investigators following a fatal small aircraft accident near Camrose, Alberta <a href="https://t.co/Tv9Yt2dt7E">https://t.co/Tv9Yt2dt7E</a> —@TSBCanada

In a news release Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said a team of investigators is being deployed to the site where the Piper PA-18 crashed.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates aviation, railway, marine, and pipeline occurrences in an effort to advance transportation safety.

On Friday, the agency announced the results of its investigation into a July plane crash near Jasper, Alta.

A passenger was killed when the plane went down in the Athabasca River. The pilot was severely injured.