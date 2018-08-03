Camrose police alert seniors to $20-bill diversion scam

Camrose police are warning seniors to be on the alert after a man used an elaborate scam to steal more than $5,000 from a senior's bank account on Thursday.

The senior told police he was approached by a man in a shopping mall parking lot, who claimed the senior had dropped a $20 bill, police said in a news release.

He handed the bill to the senior who went to put it in his wallet.

The man then reached over to advise the senior where in his wallet he should place the bill and stole the senior's debit card, police said.

Using the card, the suspect made more than $5,000 in purchases.

Police believe the suspect watched the senior use his debit card to learn his PIN prior to approaching him in the parking lot.

Camrose is 93 km southeast of Edmonton.