Camrose man charged in May killing of woman in south Edmonton motel room

Tips from the public have led to an arrest in the death of a 48-year-old woman whose body was found three months ago in a south-side Edmonton motel room.

Ian Stewart Gainer, 32, of Camrose, was arrested Thursday has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 24 killing of Lisa Arsenault, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday.

The man was arrested "as a result of public tips," police said.

The arrest came two days after police released a composite sketch, a video clip and images related to a suspect and a vehicle — a silver Dodge Magnum seen in the area at the time.

Earlier this week, Edmonton police released this image of a silver Dodge Magnum they believed was driven by the suspect in the May 24 killing of Lisa Arsenault, 48. (Edmonton Police Service)

In June, police had released surveillance images of a person of interest who was seen walking outside of the motel where Arsenault was killed.

On Friday, police thanked the media and the public for their help.

"The Camrose Police Service also provided invaluable assistance in the investigation," police said in the release.

Arsenault's body was found around 8 p.m. on May 24 in a suite at the Royal Lodge motel near 38th Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

An autopsy confirmed the dead woman's identity.