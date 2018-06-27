Teen girl dead after 6-vehicle collision near Camrose, Alta.

A 16-year-old girl is dead and three other people seriously injured after a six-vehicle collision northwest of Camrose, Alta., on Wednesday evening, said RCMP.

At approximately 6 p.m. RCMP were called to the crash site on Highway 21 at Township Road 474, according to an RCMP news release on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that three northbound vehicles had slowed down to accommodate vehicles ahead that were making a left turn, police said.

A northbound box truck collided into the rear vehicle from behind, and the impact forced the other two vehicles to cross the centre line into oncoming traffic, said RCMP.

The two vehicles were then struck by two southbound vehicles, said police.

The 16-year-old girl was a passenger in one of the vehicles pushed over the centre line. She was pronounced dead on the scene, RCMP said.

The three other people in the vehicle with her were transported to hospital in serious condition; four other people, all occupants of other vehicles involved in the collision, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 21 between Township Roads 472 and 480 was closed for about five hours as an RCMP collision experts examined the scene.

The investigation continues. No charges have been laid at this time.

Camrose RCMP are still looking for any witnesses to the collision.