1 dead after 6-vehicle collision near Camrose, Alta.

One person is dead after six-vehicle collision northwest of Camrose, Alta., at the intersection of Highway 21 and Township Road 474 Wednesday evening.

A news release from Camrose RCMP notes that Highway 21 between Township Roads 472 and 480 is closed and will remain so for an indefinite period of time.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is at scene and there is no timeline for reopening. RCMP did not provide information on the types of vehicles involved in the collision or if there were any further injuries.

RCMP will provide an update as new information becomes available.