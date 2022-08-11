AGLC upholds decision to not allow Camrose casino to move to Edmonton

Alberta's gaming regulator has upheld its decision not to allow a casino in Camrose to relocate to Edmonton.

In a hearing decision issued on Thursday last week, a panel confirmed the regulator's 2022 decision and said the plan to relocate the casino didn't have enough community support.

The panel also found the move would generate limited new gaming revenue and would have negative effects on local casinos and racing entertainment areas.

"This is a real example of Edmonton non-profits and organizations really stepping up and saying that this is going to have a negative impact on their ability to do the kind of programs and services for Edmontonians that they want to keep doing," said Laura Cunningham-Shpeley, the executive director of the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues.

Edmonton organizations that opposed the move feared the relocated casino would take away some of their charitable gaming revenue since it would be located in the city but classified as a rural casino.

Jason Pechet, Camrose Resort & Casino's president, was not available on Monday for interviews due to travel, a spokesperson said.

Capital City Casinos said in a news release last year that the casino would close if it could not relocate.

Capital City Casinos submitted a proposal to relocate the Camrose Resort and Casino to Edmonton in 2021.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) denied the company's application last November.

The company appealed the decision and an in-person hearing was held over two days last month.

In its news release last year, the company said the Camrose casino had struggled to generate a sustainable amount of charitable revenues and the November decision not to allow the casino to move would "further shortchange rural charities."

"Rural communities and their leaders should be alarmed by their mistreatment by AGLC and the failure by the AGLC board to approve a relocation that would help to resolve this disparity," Pechet said in the news release.

AGLC data show charitable organizations in Edmonton earn much more from casino events and wait fewer months to host them than rural groups that rely on the Camrose casino.

"Balance among charities is an issue that would need to be addressed by way of policy reform and not by way of a casino relocation," said the AGLC decision, which was signed by presiding panel member Patti Grier.

Capital City Casinos' December news release said if the relocation application failed, 650 charities would lose revenue.

During the hearing, AGLC's director of audit services said if the casino closes, no charity will be left behind — they would be redistributed to other casinos.

Dave Berry, AGLC's executive vice president of business development, said during the hearing that there is a pause on relocation applications while AGLC reviews the process.

Paul McLauchlin, president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, said the relocation decision was disappointing for many of his members.

He said he hopes it provokes more discussion about changes to Alberta's charitable gaming system.

"The difference between rural gaming and urban gaming is so significant that I think everybody realizes it's just not fair the way it's designed right now," he said.

AGLC reviewed its charitable gaming and pooling system in 2021.

A spokesperson told CBC News the regulator "will continue to work with government to monitor the strength and success of Alberta's charitable gaming model."