Online booking for Alberta Parks campsites opens with warnings around coronavirus

While camping and summer plans may be up in the air for a lot of people in light of the coronavirus crisis, online reservations for provincial campgrounds opened Tuesday morning.

Potential campers were sent an email warning of potential closures and cancellations as a result of COVID-19.

The email stated that to minimize the risk and spread of COVID-19, all Alberta Parks' recreation facilities, programs, events and bookings — except for summer online campsite reservations — are closed to the public or cancelled.

The cancellations and closures are effective immediately until May 1, the email said.

"We will continue to assess impacts to the camping season," the email said, "and if requested, refund online reservations and waive cancellation fees."

Alberta Parks online reservation for individual campsites launch times are staggered by region. (Alberta Parks)

Individuals or groups wishing to cancel their current reservations for arrivals up to April 30, 2020, will be provided a full refund or the opportunity to change their reservation depending on availability, with no penalty, the email said.

People wanting to receive a refund are urged to contact the Alberta Parks Call Centre at 1-877-537-2757, rather than cancelling or changing reservations online.

"Alberta Parks will continue to assess all facilities and events against Alberta Health Services guidelines," the email said.

Individual campsite reservations will be staggered by region through the day. Bookings can be made up to 90 days in advance of scheduled arrival dates.

In March, Alberta announced it would close 20 provincial parks partially or in full and offer up more than 160 additional parks for "partnerships" to save $5 million.