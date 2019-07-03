Attempted murder charge laid in Alberta campground shooting

A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot repeatedly at a central Alberta campground over the Canada Day long weekend.

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House were called to investigate on the afternoon of June 29 after a man in his 40s was dropped off a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot multiple times before he was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Cpl. Laurel Scott said the shooting took place in the Hummingbird Backcountry area.

"The victim and the accused person are known to each other so it wasn't just a random incident at a campground," Scott said in an interview Wednesday. "There was an issue that led to this so the general public was not at risk."

The victim was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital. RCMP said he is in stable condition.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm without being holder of a licence and use of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Friday.

Rocky Mountain House is 77 kilometres west of Red Deer.