Propane tank caused trailer explosion in Lesser Slave Lake campground

A small propane tank caused an explosion Monday at a northern Alberta campground that sent six family members to hospital, fire investigators say.

The source of the explosion was a one-pound camping propane tank that leaked or expelled gas while it was stored inside the trailer, Slave Lake RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

The gas exploded when it met an ignition source.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, RCMP and emergency services were called to an explosion involving a fifth wheel travel trailer at Lesser Slave Lake's Marten River Provincial Campground, about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Six family members aged six to 41 were taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, then were moved to Edmonton for additional treatment.

The victims continue to receive treatment, RCMP said.