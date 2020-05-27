Campers rejoice: Sweeping fire ban downgraded to fire advisory

Good news for campers and weekend warriors keen to make some s'mores and warm their toes by the crackle of an open fire.

An outright ban on fires in Alberta's Forest Protection Area, provincial parks and protected areas has been lifted, the province announced in a news release Tuesday.

The ban was downgraded to a fire advisory after much of the province was drenched with rain or snow earlier this week.

Some municipal fire bans remain in communities where conditions are still dry.

The sweeping fire ban, introduced in April, was intended to ease the risk of wildfires during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the advisory, most recreational fires, including campfires, backyard fire pits and charcoal briquette barbecues, are permitted on private and public lands, including campgrounds, within the Forest Protection Area.

Albertans are encouraged to use designated camp rings or fire pits and to keep water close at hand.

Burning fires without a permit, fireworks and unattended fires is still not allowed.

The fire danger rating is currently low to moderate across the province. If conditions change, the fire restrictions could be phased back in.

"The advisory is in place to continue helping reduce the number of human-caused wildfires and help firefighters focus on existing wildfires during this time," reads the news release.

"Conditions are re-evaluated daily and adjustments to restrictions will be considered, on an area-by-area basis, as necessary throughout the wildfire season."

Due to the great work of <a href="https://twitter.com/AlbertaWildfire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlbertaWildfire</a> during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19AB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19AB</a> and favourable weather Alberta’s fire ban has now been reduced to a fire advisory. 243 fires have been extinguished this spring.<br> <br>For the latest information to reduce human-caused wildfires check <a href="https://t.co/VwdJFNvRWa">https://t.co/VwdJFNvRWa</a> <a href="https://t.co/wPuGW4o4XU">pic.twitter.com/wPuGW4o4XU</a> —@DevinDVote

Since March 1, 243 wildfires have ignited in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta, burning about 430 hectares of forest.

While the ban in the area initially included off-road vehicle use, that ban was lifted on May 22.

Full details on fire bans and advisories are available at albertafirebans.ca