Thieves steal $100K in emergency equipment, medical supplies from Calmar Fire Hall
Video surveillance shows masked suspects forcing their way into the building
Leduc RCMP are searching for two people after more than $100,000 in property was stolen from the Calmar Fire Hall this weekend.
Video surveillance shows the masked suspects forcing their way into the building and taking emergency equipment and medical supplies, including a red hydraulic generator, Jaws of Life, three air-lifting bags and three medical kits, RCMP said.
Police said the pair was driving a dark grey Mitsubishi Eclipse, which had a license plate that was stolen out of Mayerthorpe, Alta. on Jan. 20.
One of the suspects has long dark hair and was wearing a black sweater, black coveralls and a black balaclava. The other suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black balaclava, police said.
RCMP and forensic identification specialists continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.