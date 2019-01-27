Thieves steal $100K in emergency equipment, medical supplies from Calmar Fire Hall

Leduc RCMP are searching for two people after more than $100,000 in property was stolen from the Calmar Fire Hall this weekend.

The license plate on the suspect vehicle was stolen, police say. (Leduc RCMP) Police responded to the break-and-enter at about 8 a.m. Saturday, RCMP said in a news release.

Video surveillance shows the masked suspects forcing their way into the building and taking emergency equipment and medical supplies, including a red hydraulic generator, Jaws of Life, three air-lifting bags and three medical kits, RCMP said.

Police said the pair was driving a dark grey Mitsubishi Eclipse, which had a license plate that was stolen out of Mayerthorpe, Alta. on Jan. 20.

One of the suspects has long dark hair and was wearing a black sweater, black coveralls and a black balaclava. The other suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black balaclava, police said.

RCMP and forensic identification specialists continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.