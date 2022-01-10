RCMP investigate death involving firearm in central Alberta town

Alberta RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning in Calmar, Alta.

At about 5:30 a.m., Leduc RCMP were called to a suspicious death involving a firearm, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

When police and paramedics showed up, a man was found dead in a residence in the town, located about 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

A man was arrested at the home but no charges have been laid, police said.

Later Sunday, police were searching for an Edmonton man who investigators believe may be associated to the initial call for service and who may have been injured in the incident. That man has since been located, police said in a second news release Sunday evening.