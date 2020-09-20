Man killed in northern Alberta police shooting

A 51-year-old man was killed in an overnight police shooting in Calling Lake, Alta. this weekend.

In a news release Sunday, Athabasca RCMP said the detachment had received multiple 911 calls at about 11:15 p.m. on Saturday from a man who asked police to come to his home.

"The male made comments during the 911 calls that he wanted to engage RCMP members in a shootout," Cpl. Laurel Scott wrote in the release.

When officers arrived at the home, police say the man came outside and had an "interaction" with police, then went back inside. Officers then contained the area.

RCMP say the man came outside once again and confronted officers in the street. During the encounter, an officer shot the man at about 1:32 a.m., according to the news release.

EMS were called to attend to the man, but he died at the scene, police say.

Asked if the man was armed during the confrontation, Scott said Sunday that all further questions should be referred to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which has been directed to investigate what led to the officer shooting the man. RCMP will continue to investigate the man's actions leading up to the shooting.

No one else was injured during the confrontation.

Calling Lake is about 210 kilometres north of Edmonton.