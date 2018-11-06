Calgary MLA says caucus ouster proves bullying exists in NDP government

Calgary MLA Robyn Luff says her ouster from the NDP caucus hours after she complained about "a culture of fear and intimidation" within the government proves that bullying exists within the party, and that her former colleagues are complicit.

"Since I have come out publicly, I have had staff members, party members and caucus members tell me, all confidentially, that they have felt this too, but are too scared to come forward, and I will not breach their trust in me," Luff said in a letter released Tuesday morning.

"The greatest blow of all is to be told my fellow NDP colleagues have voted me out, and that they are all complicit, every one of them."

In her letter, Luff said MLAs were told not to be photographed with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and not to contact former NDP MLA Karen McPherson after she left the caucus in October 2017. McPherson joined the Alberta Party a few weeks later.

She also alleged that MLAs were told not to speak publicly about opposition MLAs who had behaved inappropriately toward women, "because our own party was not without fault on the matter."

Luff said she was also disappointed in comments made by government house leader Brian Mason, who reacted to her original criticisms by saying "that's the way government works."

"I refuse to believe that the way government works is that all members of the same party have to agree in public all the time," Luff wrote. "I think that this assumption is a disservice to democracy. I believe he [Mason] shouted in opposition for years that it shouldn't work this way."

Rachel Notley's office said the premier will not comment today. Calgary-Shaw MLA Graham Sucha is expected speak to reporters at 11:30 a.m. about the decision to remove Luff from caucus.

Under legislature rules, MLAs can only be away for 10 days when the house is in session. If the absence is not due to illness, bereavement or official duties, MLAs can be fined $100 for each day they are away from the house after the 10 days are up.

First elected in Calgary-East in 2015, Luff said she will continue to stay away from the legislature.

She said she will not join any other party in the legislature and doesn't plan to run for re-election next spring.