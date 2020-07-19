Calgary man dies in single motorcycle collision at Castrol Raceway

A 45-year-old man died after a single motorcycle collision at Castrol Raceway in Leduc, Alta., on Saturday, according to an RCMP release.

The release states that Leduc RCMP responded to a single motorcycle collision at the multi-track auto racing facility located south of Edmonton on Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m.

The lone male rider from Calgary was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they are investigating and will not be releasing the name of the deceased man.

They will not be providing any more updates.