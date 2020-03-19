AHS seeks Calgary dental lab owner allegedly refusing to self-isolate after attending conference

Alberta Health Services is trying to track down the owner of a Calgary dental lab who attended a Vancouver dental conference linked to several cases of COVID-19 and who allegedly refuses to self-isolate, CBC News has learned.

A memo sent by the College of Dental Technologists of Alberta (CDTA) to its members, obtained by CBC News, said the health authority on Wednesday requested its assistance "in identifying an individual who is refusing to follow the Alberta government's self-isolation guidelines.

"The individual is the owner of a dental lab in (southwest) Calgary who attended the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver and refuses to self-isolate," the memo states.

"In addition to the self-isolation concern, the owner may also be preventing employees from self-isolating."

Complaint not yet confirmed

Tara Tremblay, the association's registrar, declined an interview request Thursday but confirmed the college had sent the notice to its members. She stressed the notice is based on a complaint that so far has not been confirmed.

It is not clear at this point whether the lab is accessible to the public.

At a public briefing Wednesday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said anyone who attended that conference, held in early March, needs to self-isolate immediately.

So far, at least seven of Alberta's confirmed COVID-19 cases and several more in B.C. have been linked to that conference.

As a result of those confirmed cases, all non-emergency dental treatment and services were cancelled by the Alberta Dental Association and College earlier this week.

Alberta Health Services is trying to track down the individual, the memo says, so it can notify their close contacts of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The memo asked members to contact the CDTA if they had any information about the individual.