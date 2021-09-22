Cabinet shuffle won't save Kenney from the COVID-19 crisis, critics say

Swapping Alberta's health minister out for a new face is unlikely to change the provincial government's approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic, observers say.

Critics say Premier Jason Kenney's move Tuesday to switch Calgary-Acadia MLA Tyler Shandro from health to labour and immigration minister, and moving Calgary-Varsity MLA Jason Copping into health will do nothing to stem the surge of people with COVID-19 overwhelming the province's health-care system.

The premier has been driving the pandemic response, said Joel Mullan, vice president of policy and governance for the United Conservative Party. He says his leader has failed spectacularly at the task, and that Kenney should resign.

Although Kenney said Shandro resigned from the health portfolio, Mullan said the swap is the premier's attempt to deflect blame from himself.

"He was the captain of the ship. He was the one providing direction and supervision to Shandro over the pandemic, and ultimately at this point, anything that has gone wrong, the buck stops at the premier's office," he said.

Creating a false sense of hope that the pandemic was in the past and Kenney's about-face on introducing a vaccine passport system were his two most unforgivable moves, Mullan said.

Some UCP constituency associations are considering passing motions asking for an expedited party leadership review. A formal review isn't scheduled until fall 2022, which some believe isn't enough time to prepare for a spring 2023 election, should Kenney be replaced.

Mullan wouldn't say how many constituency associations have passed motions, but said once 22 boards have done so, the party must hold the leadership review within a few months.

Mullan fears the Alberta NDP would win the next provincial election if Kenney remains at the helm.

At a news conference Tuesday, Kenney deflected questions about whether his leadership is in jeopardy. He said he believes he has the support of his party and the UCP caucus.

Kenney defends his leadership 2:23 Premier Jason Kenney says a leadership review by the UCP right now would be irresponsible given the current COVID-19 situation in Alberta. 2:23

"We cannot allow politics, including internal politics, to distract us from the essential task of doing the right things," he said.

He said the people calling for his resignation are mostly people opposed to necessary public health restrictions or opposed to vaccination requirements.

Kenney premiership in jeopardy, political scientist says

But at least two UCP MLAs publicly criticized Kenney's inaction on the fourth wave, saying he waited too long to introduce new measures and that delay will cost lives.

University of Calgary political science Prof. Lisa Young said she can't see a scenario where Kenney is still premier by the planned 2023 provincial election.

"I think the damage is too great," Young said. "I think that his personal brand is ruined. The current situation is really quite disastrous and it's going to get worse before it gets better."

NDP leader Rachel Notley, centre, stands in the lobby of the Federal Building in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, flanked by health critic David Shepherd (left) and labour critic Christina Gray (right). Notley says two cabinet ministers trading portfolios will do nothing to change the UCP government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Janet French/CBC)

Opposition NDP leader Rachel Notley said most of the members of the public calling for the premier's resignation are upset about cancelled surgeries and an overwhelmed health-care system — not public health restrictions.

The identity of the health minister is irrelevant now, she said, pointing to the 60 members of UCP caucus who she said "sat on their hands" when it became clear hospitals were on track to become overwhelmed.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi likened the cabinet swap to shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic.

A change in leadership, or an admission that the province's approach to health care has been flawed, are needed to course correct, he said.