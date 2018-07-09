Cabinet minister Lori Sigurdson out of hospital, given good prognosis

Seniors and Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson, who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, says she is out of hospital and expects to return to work in the coming months.

"I am happy to share I am now an outpatient and thrilled to be home," Sigurdson posted on Facebook and Twitter on Monday.

"Thanks to the excellent health care I've received I am getting stronger every day, although my treatments will still continue.

"According to my specialist, my prognosis is excellent. I am planning to be out and about in my community soon and back at work in the coming months."

Premier Rachel Notley and other members of cabinet offered support to Sigurdson.

"You are such a fighter Lori and this is fantastic news," Notley tweeted. "Take care of yourself. We can't wait to see you back."

Sigurdson, the NDP MLA for Edmonton-Riverview, announced on May 14 she was taking medical leave after she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir took over Sigurdson's cabinet portfolios while she was gone.

Sigurdson is one of two NDP MLAs receiving treatment for cancer.

Erin Babcock, MLA for Stony Plain, is battling uterine cancer.

Babcock intends to continue working while receiving treatment at the Cross Cancer Institute.