'This is going to be a tough election,' Brian Mason says during party tribute

Outgoing cabinet minister and former NDP leader Brian Mason urged party members to work hard and never give up as they face the United Conservative Party in next spring's provincial election.

Mason told 1,200 delegates at this weekend's Alberta NDP convention that Premier Rachel Notley has created a "wonderful legacy" — but he warned delegates that work is under threat.

"There's no question about it," said Mason, who announced his retirement in July. "This is going to be a tough election."

His remarks came during a tribute to his 19 years as an MLA.

The former bus driver and Edmonton city councillor was first elected in 2000. He spent most of his political career on the opposition benches until the party won a majority government in 2015, ending the Progressive Conservatives' 44-year grip on power.

"I always knew that somebody would beat those guys," he said.

"I wasn't sure it was going to be us. And I wasn't sure at all it was going to be while I was still around and I would be part of that. For that, Rachel, I am forever grateful for this opportunity."

Premier Rachel Notley answers questions at a town hall during the Alberta NDP convention in Edmonton, as MLA Heather Sweet and Finance Minister Joe Ceci look on. (CBC)

Notley was joined on stage by former party leaders Ray Martin and Raj Pannu along with the current NDP caucus to pay tribute to Mason.

The Alberta premier has spoken often about how Mason was her mentor when she was elected to the legislature 10 years ago.

Notley called him a strong voice for his community and a tireless fighter for Alberta. And while Mason knows how to get a good headline and give good quotes, Notley praised his political instincts and skills in the legislature.

"It's his incredible intellect, his strategic, sophisticated and people-centred approach to politics that has earned him the respect and admiration of each and every person who sits in that legislature," she said. "And that is a rarity in Canadian politics and the mark of a true parliamentarian."

Following Notley's remarks, he walked to the stage as Trooper's "Raise a Little Hell" blasted over the speakers.

'Ralph Klein, the sequel'

In a speech punctuated by his trademark wit and comic timing, Mason saved his most cutting remarks for UCP leader Jason Kenney, whose party is ahead of the NDP in the polls.

If Kenney takes office next year, Mason said the UCP leader will make cuts quickly and without any consultation.

"We've seen this movie before," Mason said. "The movie is called "Ralph Klein, the sequel.'"

Mason said he's alarmed by Kenney's "flirtation" with controversial groups, including anti-choice activists, climate change deniers, and hate group Soldiers of Odin.

"There is an element to the UCP that is very disturbing and very frightening and something that Jason Kenney has refused to disavow," he said.

Resolutions passed

In addition to the tribute, the convention featured a town hall about jobs with Notley and Finance Minister Joe Ceci. Most of the questions were written in advance and were asked by Heather Sweet, the MLA for Edmonton-Manning. Party members had a chance to ask only two questions.

Delegates passed resolutions, which included support for universal, affordable public daycare and expansion of the government's $25-a-day daycare program; funding optical and dental services under Medicare, and expanding broadband internet to rural areas of Alberta.

A resolution in support of making the Bighorn region of the Canadian Rockies a wildland provincial park generated some debate, but was passed by delegates.

The resolution notes about 25 per cent of tap water in Alberta comes from the North Saskatchewan River, which flows through the region. Off-road vehicle enthusiasts oppose changes to the area's designation, as they fear they would be barred from riding inside park boundaries.

Jason Nixon, the UCP MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, has raised concerns in the legislature about inadequate consultation on the issue.

The government isn't bound by any resolutions passed this weekend, but can take direction from what members have to say.