Byelection advance polls numbers up in Fort McMurray-Conklin

According to numbers released Monday by Elections Alberta, 1,074 people voted in the five-day advance poll last week, compared to 719 who voted in the four-day advance poll during the 2015 election.

Voters will choose new MLAs in two byelections on July 12

CBC News ·
UCP candidate Laila Goodridge and NDP candidate Jane Stroud are among five people vying to be the next MLA for Fort McMurray byelection. Sid Fayad of the Alberta Party, Brian Deheer of the Green Party and Robin Le Fevre of the Alberta Liberals are also running. (CBC )

Advance poll numbers for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the two votes were similar: 2,845 people voted last week compared to 2,826 in 2015.

The election will be held Thursday.

The byelections were triggered by the resignations of former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and former Wildrose leader and UCP MLA Brian Jean in Fort McMurray-Conklin.

There are 33,227 registered voters in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and 13,222 in Fort McMurray-Conklin.

