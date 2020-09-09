Bye, bye, browsing: High-touch Edmonton stores rethink retail strategies during pandemic

Just about every business in Edmonton has made changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For high-touch retailers like record shops and bookstores, the pandemic has demanded reducing and in some cases eliminating a key part of their businesses: browsing.

Many of the city's retailers have reopened, but some have yet to do so because of the health risks inherent in having customers touching products in a confined space.

Audreys Books, the downtown book store on Jasper Avenue, is among them.

Store manager Kelly Dyer told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active recently that reopening has been "physically impossible" for the small store.

"We just couldn't do that to us or our staff," she said.

The store's doors remain closed to walk-in traffic, but business is still brisk as customers place orders online and arrange curbside pickups and deliveries.

Staff occasionally make book recommendations over the phone and at the door, "but it's not quite the same," Dyer said.

Fall is traditionally a busy season for the store, but without events drawing crowds of customers, that's less of a guarantee. Like everyone else, Audreys is turning to online events as a safer option.

Customers take precautions

Freecloud Records, another shop in the city core, is closed for renovations until October, but owner Rich Liukko said he started taking precautions before businesses were ordered to close in March.

He asked customers to use hand sanitizer and wear gloves. And he made masks mandatory in the store long before city council's bylaw came into effect.

To eliminate browsing, he asked customers to tell him what they were looking for so he could retrieve the items himself.

"Record stores involve walking around for an hour and touching basically everything," said Keenan Swan-Azemon, manager of Revolver Records in Westmount.

The store limits the number of customers inside to about 10 and also requires hand sanitizing upon entry.

Swan-Azemon said customers are being careful on their own volition by touching fewer products.

"I think people are just being a little more choosy and cautious in what they flip through," he said.

Quarantining items

Table Top Cafe owner Brian Flowers, who has reopened one of his two board game cafe locations, looked to public libraries for guidance on handling shared items that could not be easily sanitized.

The cafe allows customers to handle just one board game at a time. Once played, that game goes on a quarantine shelf for at least 24 hours.

Riding out the pandemic and re-opening with new rules has been a "roller coaster ride," Flowers told CBC's Edmonton AM, but he has appreciated the opportunities to experiment and make changes to his business.

"That's part of the fun of being a business owner," he said.

"Thinking on the fly and trying new things."