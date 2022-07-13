Buyer beware, economist says after Edmonton dog owner recounts 'nightmare' with sitter

An economist is warning consumers that the rise in gig-based services such as Rover — an online marketplace for pet-care services — is "immensely risky" for customers and workers alike.

Jim Stanford, director of the Vancouver-based research institute Centre for Future Work, says that while gig-based services are popular and accessible, they present concerns that need to be addressed.

"There's no government regulation, there's no oversight, there's no accountability. So I wouldn't trust those apps as far as I could throw them," Stanford said in an interview.

Edmonton's Jennifer Lind recently had what she calls "a nightmare" experience with Rover.

Lind told CBC News she hired a dog-sitter on Rover for a weekend getaway last month.

She had no concerns about the sitter staying in her home and caring for her German shepherd, Dagger.

"She had really good reviews and had dogs of her own so I was like, 'OK, I'll choose her, I'll hire her,'" Lind said.

She said the sitter agreed to stay at her home for two nights, but her home security camera never captured images of the sitter inside the house.

Although the camera angle doesn't capture the entire home or the entrance, Lind believes the sitter didn't show up.

"I looked [at the camera footage] a few times on Saturday and noticed she was never around. So I texted her Saturday night, 'Are you at my house?'

"And she's like, 'No, I'm doing a movie night with my husband.'"

Lind said sitters commonly send their clients photos of their dogs, but she wasn't sent any photos of Dagger. Lind decided to contact Rover to report the sitter.

"They refunded me for the sitting fee for the weekend," she said. "I'm not really concerned about the money, I'm more concerned about the neglect that my dog had and potential abuse."

Dog had bladder infection

Lind said when she returned home from her getaway, she found a urine soaked towel, her bathroom in shambles, and Dagger with a bladder infection.

"The towel rack was ripped out of the drywall," she said. "There were scratch marks on the wall from my dog.

"He was obviously trying to get out. The faucet was chewed as well. So I have no idea how long he has locked in there, but long enough."

She said her dog likely chewed the faucet in an attempt to get water. The dog has since recovered from the bladder infection, Lind said.

Jennifer Lind said her German shepherd, Dagger, chewed this bathroom faucet while the dog was supposedly in the care of a sitter hired through Rover. (Submitted by Jennifer Lind)

CBC asked Rover to comment on Lind's experience.

"We care deeply about the well-being of the pet parents and pets in our community, and we are disappointed that Ms. Lind and Dagger had a negative experience on our platform," a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

"We take any complaint very seriously, and our 24/7 Trust and Safety team launched a thorough investigation as soon as we learned of these concerns.

"Our team diligently worked with both Ms. Lind and the sitter to explore these allegations and review the evidence provided, and Ms. Lind has been provided with a full refund."

Rover said pet safety is a top priority. Sitters must pass a criminal background check.

"They must also pass a safety quiz and have their profile reviewed by a member of our team before listing their services on the Rover platform."

Stanford said Lind's story illustrates what can happen when people deal with strangers through gig-based companies.

"I think it's immensely risky for both the customer and for the worker," he said. "The customer doesn't know who that worker is. They're trusting them with their pet. They're also in many cases trusting them with access to their home, which opens up a whole set of risks and concerns.

"The worker, likewise, when they go up and knock on someone's door they don't know whether it's really a pet owner or whether it's someone who's going to grab them and pull them into the house for some kind of assault.

"And this is why even something that seems as innocuous as taking care of a dog actually has serious implications and should be run like a serious business.

"There are no checks and balances and in fact, the growth of the gig economy has occurred with very little oversight."

Stanford said he'd like to see legislative changes to regulate the gig economy and close loopholes. He also urges Canadians to be more cautious and find alternatives to buying services from strangers.

"People would be better off trying to find a kid in their neighborhood who they actually know to watch their dog, instead of trusting a complete stranger hired through an app," he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the sitter still appeared to be active on Rover's website.

Lind said she hopes Rover removes the sitter from the website. She urges other pet owners to be more aware of who they hire.

"I just don't want people to have the same experience I did. I love my dog so much. I'm just sharing my story so people are aware of my experience and maybe they can find alternative dog sitters."