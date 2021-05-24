Alberta parents warn about button batteries after toddler burns her throat

Two Medicine Hat parents are warning about the dangers of button batteries after their two-year-old swallowed one and burned a hole in her throat.

Sheldon and Victoria Akers had to take their daughter, Abigail, to the doctor several times before the button battery was found.

Abigail had a cough initially and doctors thought the toddler had croup, then strep throat, then pneumonia. The battery was found after an X-ray. By then she was struggling to breathe.

"She's OK, but she's not breathing on her own 100 per cent yet," Victoria Akers said in an interview.

"We have no idea where [the battery] came from. We lock our batteries up because I've heard about the horror stories."

The Aker family poses for a photo before Abigail's hospitalization. (Submitted by Victoria and Sheldon Aker)

Advocating for their child is what got them to this point, Sheldon Akers said.

"If you see that they're still not doing well, and this isn't just your average run-of-the-mill cold or anything, keep being vigilant," he said.

Abigail is now being cared for in Edmonton and faces a tough road to recovery. If the hole in her esophagus doesn't heal on its own, doctors may have to do another surgery to close it.

"The doctors still are very, very puzzled by how it was in there as long as it was without honestly taking our daughter from us," Sheldon said.

Doctor says button batteries swallowed often

Dr. Raiyan Chowdhury, an Edmonton ear, nose, and throat surgeon, said the battery and the tissue it's stuck to begin to form an electrical current, and that's how it burns through.

"Damage can occur within two hours of ingestion," he said. "The problem with button batteries is that they're sort of in all sorts of devices.

"Hearing aids is the biggest cause. Games and toys is the next. [They're in] watches, calculators, any type of lighting devices, those small lights that sometimes people have on their key chain."

Alberta Health Services issued a warning about button batteries earlier this year.